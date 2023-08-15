Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, time and where to watch

Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 has become the summer's most highly anticipated anime series in 2023. Makabe and Fujinomiya (Image via Silver Link)

In the last episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R, they focused on chapter 43, A Futile Confession. It showed Masamune and friends celebrating New Year at the Shrine. Additionally, the episode explored the relationship between Makabe Masamune and Neko Fujinomiya.

Fans are excited for episode 8 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R, where we might see a cool development between Makabe and his 'Master' Yoshino.

Masamune Kun's Revenge R episode 8 Release Schedule

Japanese fans have several options to watch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other affiliated channels.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. For fans in South and Southeast Asia, the episode will be available for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. Everyone can enjoy the fun of episode 8!

Here is the exact release time in your time zone.

Date Masamune-kun's Revenge R Episode 8 Release Schedule JST PT ET GMT CET IST August, 21 11:00 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7

The episode began with Fujinomiya celebrating New Year in a traditional way with her family. They noticed how beautiful she had become.

Meanwhile, Masamune went to the doctor for his hives, which were stress-related. He planned to return for another check-up.

Futaba and Kojuro decided to celebrate New Year at a shrine and invited Makabe, who hesitated due to his hives. He lied that Aki and Yoshino were busy, so they invited Fujinomiya.

A flashback revealed how Fujinomiya and Makabe met as kids at a wedding. The group played Hanetsuki at the shrine, and Makabe's hives disappeared.

At school, Makabe realized he hadn't seen Aki since Christmas. Fujinomiya noticed Masamune and Yoshino ignoring each other.

Makabe and Fujinomiya met at the hospital. He confessed his stress and secrets, and she suggested he suffered from burnout without revenge as a goal.

Fujinomiya confessed again and tried to kiss Makabe, but her driver interrupted. His hives returned, and he saw Yoshino collapse.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8

After the last episode's exciting ending, fans are eager for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8. It's expected to follow chapter 44 of the manga, diving into Yoshino and Makabe's relationship. What happens next? Stay tuned!

