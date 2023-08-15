My Happy Marriage episode 7: Release date, what to expect, where to watch and more

My Happy Marriage is a new supernatural drama series airing this season with a beautiful start. The story is about Miyo Saimori, a girl who has a tough life and has to do whatever her family says. Her family even wants her to marry Kiyoka Kudo, who people say is mean. But after getting to know him better, Miyo finds out that their marriage will be happy instead of sad. Miyo and Kiyoka as seen in My Happy Marriage anime (Image via Kinema Ctirus Studio)

Here is everything you need to know about episode 7 of My Happy Marriage Season 1, including the release date, time, and where you can watch this.

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Episode 7?

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, and other local channels. International fans can stream the episode on Netflix. The release timings according to the timezones are as follows:

Date My Happy Marriage Episode 7 Schedule Date JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 16 11:000 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 8:00 PM

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 7?

It seems that Tatsuishi isn't the only one who's not happy about Kudo and Usuba families coming together. However, the identity of this elderly man was not revealed in the previous episode.

This person could be really important, maybe even the emperor, because they called him "majesty." In episode 7 of My Happy Marriage, we might find out more about a new plan against Kiyoka and Miyo.

A quick summary of My Happy Marriage Episode 6

In the last episode, Miyo was tied up in a dark room. Kaya and her mom, Konoko, wanted her to say no to Kiyoka's marriage proposal. Surprisingly, Miyo said no, even when they hurt her.

Meanwhile, Koji helped Kiyoka find where Miyo was. When they got there, Tatsuishi tried to stop them, but Kiyoka used his special powers to defeat him. Tatsuishi's attack accidentally caused a fire.

Kiyoka found Miyo hurt in the storehouse and saved her. Kaya didn't get why he helped her since she thought Miyo wasn't pretty or talented.

Kaya wanted to marry Kiyoka, but he said no due to her attitude.

While Miyo was asleep, she dreamed of her mom, who talked about Miyo's hidden abilities. Miyo didn't understand. When she woke up, Kiyoka and Yurie were there for her.

An old man got mad about Tatsuishi losing and told someone to do something, but we don't know what.