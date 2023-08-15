Indiana Jones 5 confirms digital release date

The new Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming out on video-on-demand on August 29. It's the last movie in the Indiana Jones series and it stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. In this movie, Indiana Jones teams up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw to stop a bad guy from getting a device invented by Archimedes. Disney announces the official video-on-demand release date of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but there is no word as to its Disney+ release.

Where to Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

On Tuesday, August 29, you can watch "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on your favorite digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. Not only that, but you'll also get extra cool stuff like behind-the-scenes features.

The new Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming out on video-on-demand on August 29. It's the last movie in the Indiana Jones series and it stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. In this movie, Indiana Jones teams up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw to stop a bad guy from getting a device invented by Archimedes.

When Will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Come to Disney+?

The movie "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" might be coming to Disney+ soon. It's not on there yet, but it's listed, so it could be added any time now.

Disney is likely waiting to tell us the exact day it will be on Disney+. They want to see if the movie makes more money when it's first released online. You see, the movie didn't do as well as they hoped in theaters, only making $370 million. But it cost $300 million to make, so they're hoping the online release will help them earn more.

It's possible that the movie will be released on Disney+ before the end of the year, but it's also possible that Disney will wait until early 2024. It all depends on how well the movie does on VOD.

fans of the Indiana Jones franchise can watch the first four movies on Disney+. They can also check out the listing for Dial of Destiny on the service to see if there are any updates on the release date.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON