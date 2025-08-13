Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: Navdeep, Bindu Mandhavi, and Abijeet to host the show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to stream on JioHotstar from September 7, 2025. For the first time in Telugu Bigg Boss history, there will be a pre-show ahead of the grand opening. Titled Agnipariksha, this show will have 15 commoners taking part in a few tasks. Out of the 15, three will be finalized and will enter the house along with other participants selected by the judges. Bindu, Navdeep and Abijeet to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9's Agnipariksha

The shooting of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha has started in Annapurna Studios, and we have come to know that popular actors Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, and Abijeet have been roped in to judge the show.

All the three have graced the show as contestants in the past. Out of them, Abijeet and Bindu Madhavi have also been winners. They will choose the final three commoners, as the makers want to create hype for the main event even before the actual episodes start.

Telugu social media influencers to be a part of Agnipariksha

Some very popular social media influencers have been picked for the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. We have also exclusively learned that Bigg Boss 9 Telugu will have two houses this season, one hosting commoners and the other housing celebs. The makers have planned things in such a way that commoners will take on the celebs to move ahead in the show. This concept of everyone getting an equal chance to take part in the reality show is quite interesting.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the ninth season, and he has been paid big bucks for it. You can stream Bigg Boss 9 Telugu via OTTplay Premium. The entire shoot will happen in Annapurna Studios, and a special set is being erected for the same.

