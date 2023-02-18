Aamir Khan shakes hands with paparazzo, poses for pics with Karan Johar at Netflix event. See pics

Actors Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others attended the red carpet of the Netflix networking party on Saturday. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Atlee, Nitesh Tiwari, as well as producers Boney Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, were also part of the event. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities have emerged online. (Also Read | Aamir Khan uses walking stick, joins Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj, at Rajasthan wedding)

In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir arrived at the event dressed in a short red kurta, denims, and brown shoes. He shook hands with a paparazzo after he was greeted. He also smiled and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

All the celebrities posed for pictures.

Konkona Sen Sharma, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Atlee at the event.

Zoya was seen in a blue dress and black heels while Manisha wore a green outfit. For the occasion, Anil Kapoor wore a white T-shirt, blue blazer, and matching pants. Rhea wore a white top, black pants and carried a jacket with her. Karan Johar opted for a black shirt, matching tie, grey jacket, and pants.

Konkona wore a green top and trousers while Babil was seen in a printed grey jacket and green pants. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, were also present at the event among others. At the event, Aamir also posed with Karan, Hansal, and Zoya among others.

Aamir was last seen in his film Laal Singh Chaddha which failed at the box office. The comedy-drama also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’s 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Anil currently features in the series The Night Manager, an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Night Manager. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles. It is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON