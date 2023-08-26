Adah Sharma buys flat Sushant Singh Rajput lived in before his death: Report

Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story fame has reportedly bought the Mumbai flat in which late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay before his death in 2020. After a paparazzo posted that Adah is buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments, in which Sushant used to live, TellyChakkar said in a new report that it had contacted Adah’s team and got a confirmation that the news is true. It is not known yet, if and when the actor will move into the apartment. Also read: The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma hospitalised Adah Sharma bought the house, where late Sushant Singh Rajput lived, as per a new report.

The portal added that after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the apartment had been in the news after it was reported that the rent of the house was increased, and many people were interested in buying the house. The portal also shared the report about Adah buying the flat on Instagram. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Because only a hard-working outsider from the film Industry will not be scared to live there..." Another one said, "Omg (Oh My God) that’s brave (clapping emoji)..."

Sushant Singh Rajput's home

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. In 2021, it was reported that his sea-facing Mumbai home was up for rent. The actor was reportedly paying ₹4.5 lakh per month for the two-storey property.

The case related to Sushant's death was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the financial and drugs-related angles in the case. The CBI hasn’t been able to finalise its investigation into his death even after three years.

Adah Sharma's health issues

Adah was last seen in the much-talked-about film The Kerala Story. Earlier this month, Adah had shared a health update on social media after she was hospitalised post being diagnosed with severe diarrhoea and food allergy.

She had posted a bunch of photos of herself showing the rashes all over her body. A part of her caption read, "I've been sick since few days. I had hives, which is a horrible rash. I was hiding it by wearing full sleeves, but it started showing on my face due to stress! So then I took medicine and turns out I am allergic to the medicine so it made me nauseous. So now I'm taking another medicine and injection. I will be doing promotions today but my with full sleeves.”

Adah's web series Commando dropped earlier this month.

