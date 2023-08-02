The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma hospitalised, diagnosed with diarrhoea and food allergy

Adah Sharma hospitalized

Adah was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday morning as her health deteriorated considerably. The actor, who is currently gearing up to begin promotions for Commando, started to vomit in the morning. She has been diagnosed with severe diarrhoea and food allergy, and is currently under observation.

Statement on her health

As per a statement given by a source close to the actor, "She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhoea today morning. Currently, she is under observation." In Commando, Adah will be seen reprising the role of Bhavana Reddy. She will be the connecting factor between the film and the series. In the series, she will be starring with debutant Prem.

Speaking about the series that will release on August 11, Adah said, "I've played Bhavana Reddy in Commando 2 and 3. Wherever there is a Commando being made in the world Bhavana Reddy will be there even if it's for a few seconds but she will make sure she's there! Bhavana is the connecting factor between the OTT commando and the film." Apart from Prem and Adah, it also stars Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreya Chaudhary, and Manini Chaddha.

Adah was last seen in Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story. Made on a budget of ₹40 crore, The Kerala Story amassed over ₹300 crore in domestic and overseas collections and recently completed 50 days in theatres. The film created a massive controversy, which started after the release of its trailer. It claimed that over 32000 women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and were recruited to ISIS. Later, the figure was omitted from the trailer and the trailer description mentioned it as the story of three women from Kerala.

