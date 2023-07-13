The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma says not even Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Haasan's comments could stop film's success

Naseeruddin and Kamal's comment on The Kerala Story

Speaking about The Kerala Story, Kamal Haasan had expressed his disapproval. As quoted by the news agency ANI, Kamal said, “I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.” Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah said that its a dangerous trend that audiences are choosing to see the film, which he compared with the way of Nazi Germany making films running down on the Jewish community.

Adah's reaction

Now, in a new interview with Jagran, Adah Sharma was asked about her reaction to these comments that were made against the film by Naseeruddin and Kamal. She said, "I rejoiced at the freedom of speech we have in our country, where without even watching a film, it can be discredited, labeled and publicly be ripped apart. Anyone can say anything about anybody and can continue to live unharmed; that's the beauty of Bharat. I love my country! People with different ideologies can co-exist. It's wonderful that even after such famous actors made their stance about what they thought of the film clear, the audiences still chose to go to theatres to support a film that stood against terrorism."

The controversy around The Kerala Story started after the release of its trailer in April, which had claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and were allegedly made to join the terror group ISIS. Later, the figure was omitted from the trailer and the description mentioned it as the story of three women from Kerala. The film turned out to be a box office success. Made on a budget of ₹40 crore, The Kerala Story has amassed over ₹300 crore in domestic and overseas collections and recently completed 50 days in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON