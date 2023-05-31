Kamal Haasan offered whopping 150 crore to play antagonist in Prabhas’ Project K? Here’s the truth

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is busy with the shoot of Shankar’s Indian 2, has been approached with an offer to play the antagonist in Prabhas starrer Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The makers have initiated talks with Haasan, who is yet to sign on the dotted line. Also read: Project K gets new poster, release date Kamal Haasan approached for Prabhas’s Project K.

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, popular for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. On Tuesday, social media was buzzing with reports that producer Ashwini Dutt had approached Kamal Haasan with a whopping offer of ₹150 crore as remuneration to play the antagonist in Project K.

Claims of ₹ 150 crore offer

A reliable source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times that Kamal Haasan has indeed been approached with the antagonist’s role. However, he said that there is no truth to the reports claiming that ₹150 crore remuneration has been offered to the veteran actor.

"Talks have been initiated with Kamal sir. He hasn’t even confirmed anything yet. It’ll take another week or two for us to get more clarity on whether he’s accepted the offer or not,” the source said.

Project K poster featuring Deepika Padukone was released on her birthday in January.

Project K's shoot 70 percent complete

Recently, in an interview to a Telugu channel, named TeluguOne, producer Ashwini Dutt opened up on the project and shared several updates. In the clip, Dutt said: “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far.”

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is currently busy shooting for upcoming science-fiction film, Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Ashwini Dutt said that both Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have about a week to 10 days of shoot left.

Nag Ashwin asked Anand Mahindra for support

In February 2020, Project K was officially announced via a special video, which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, the producers of the movie. Last March, filmmaker Nag Ashwin took to Twitter to seek businessman Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie, which is being made on a lavish budget. He went on to add that what they’re attempting in the movie could make the nation proud.

Ashwin wrote, “Dear @anandmahindra sir... we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called Project K. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today... if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

