Nag Ashwin asks Anand Mahindra’s support to build futuristic vehicles for his Prabhas-starrer

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is currently busy shooting for upcoming science-fiction film, Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He took to Twitter on Thursday to seek Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie which is being made on a lavish budget. He mentioned that what they’re attempting in the movie could make the nation proud. The film marks the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone. Also read: With Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s film, Prabhas has more than ₹1000 crore riding on his films

Project K is the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. Ashwin wrote: “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

Requesting Anand Mahindra’s support, Ashwin further wrote: “I admire you a lot sir..we have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future.”

In February 2020, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, the producers of the movie.

On joining the sets of the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter: “Travelled…and the mahurat of the first day tomorrow. A new film, a new beginning, a new environ .. 'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially (sic),”

Elaborating about the actor's role, Nag Ashwin had tweeted, “Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, that his character’s name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone (sic),"

On roping in Amitabh Bachchan, producer Ashwini Dutt said that he's thrilled to be associated with him. “The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his superhit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film Sholay several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is a production house that began its cinematic journey with Shri NTR and also was named by him,” said Ashwini.

