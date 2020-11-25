e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / With Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s film, Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his films

With Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s film, Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his films

According to sources in the know, Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his three upcoming films - Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s film opposite Deepika Padukone.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:39 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Prabhas has over Rs 1000 crore riding on his upcoming films.
Prabhas has over Rs 1000 crore riding on his upcoming films.
         

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen on the screen in the action entertainer Saaho, is the busiest pan-Indian actor at the moment with three big-budget projects -- Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction film -- in the pipeline.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the three projects, which are currently at different stages of production, have a cumulative budget of over Rs 1000 crore.

The success and popularity of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise catapulted Prabhas’ career and put him on the radar of audiences from all over the country. He is no longer considered a Telugu star but a bona fide pan-Indian actor with a huge fanbase.

Radhe Shyam, the upcoming period romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is being made on a budget of Rs 250 crore. Meanwhile, the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, slated for release on August 11, 2022, is rumoured to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore.

Prabhas will also join hands with Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin for a yet-untitled science-fiction project. This film will mark the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone. As per reliable sources, this project will be made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore.

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to outrage over A Suitable Boy kiss, says ‘no right to be offended’ if unaffected by Kathua rape inside a temple

Prabhas is also in talks for a project with Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva and this project might take a minimum of two years to take off. The duo had previously worked together on the highly successful Telugu action drama Mirchi.

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for Radhe Shyam, in which he plays a character called Vikramaditya, who is a palm reader. Pooja Hegde will be seen as a music teacher. It is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to begin landfall near Puducherry by 10.30 pm,says IMD
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to begin landfall near Puducherry by 10.30 pm,says IMD
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In