Prabhas on facing prejudice in Bollywood: ‘Every region is used to their own actors, some have been around for 20-30 years’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 09:41 IST

His stardom can give any actor a run for their money. Not only is Prabhas a bona fide star in the Telugu industry, but also, he has become quite a sensation pan India after starring in the Baahubali film franchise (2015), which defied the boundaries of region and language.

His latest, Saaho, also starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi, might have received a mix response, but just like Baahubali, it also happens to be a big-budget multilingual film, something which the actor seems to have mastered. But there definitely seems to be a down side, to being a part of these mega projects. The 39-year-old actor does very few films. While his last film took five years to make, he shot his latest over a period of two years. And now Prabhas is finally ready to pick up the pace. Excerpts:

Is collaboration between actors from different regions and the idea of pan India films the future of cinema in India?

I think so. We should make pan India films. It is only through such films that we can reach a wider range of audiences at the same time. This way, cinema as a whole, will be taken forward.

Do you feel that people in Bollywood are prejudiced against films beyond Hindi cinema?

It has always been there in every region. Every region is used to their own actors — some have been around for 20-30 years. So, that is bound to happen. But, I think if a film is good then they always watch it. Otherwise we would never see a new actor of a director getting a chance. Baahubali broke a lot of barriers, and in a way, paved a new path for a lot of such pan India films. There will be a lot more [of such films] in the future.

So, are you open to working in and out of Bollywood films?

Yes, absolutely. I am looking forward to working there [in Bollywood]. I could not take up any projects before because I was doing Baahubali and then [Saaho]. Bollywood is the biggest film industry, so why will I not want to work there?

Also read: Gangs Of Wasseypur only Indian film in The Guardian’s Best 100 films list, Anurag Kashyap says ‘it destroyed my filmmaking life’

You only focus on one film at a time and your films take up a lot of your time, do you want to change that?

I also want to do two or multiple films at least [in a year], but I don’t get to work like that. All my films take up a lot of time. Also, after Baahubali, I didn’t want rush into something. I have stated another film and I have few more days of shoot left.

All this while you focused on one film, while your colleagues wrap up multiple projects. Does that not bother you?

I don’t follow these rules. That’s why I do many advertisements. I like to do things at my own pace. And I don’t know if it is right or wrong but that’s who I am.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 09:28 IST