Saaho box office: Prabhas film grosses Rs 400 cr, needs another Rs 200 cr to break even

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Prabhas’ action flick Saaho, made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore, has successfully grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide in its first week of release. However, as per trade sources, the film is still some way off from breaking even.

The makers recently released a poster that mentioned the film has grossed Rs 400 crore. However, the film is easily around Rs 200 crore away from breaking even.

“The film is a hit in Hindi. However, it’s struggling to recover its investment in other languages. Given its high budget and the price at which it was sold in various areas, the film has to gross around Rs 600 crore to be a safe bet for all parties involved,” a leading trade analyst told Hindustan Times.

The film, which was produced by UV Creations, was predominantly shot abroad on a big budget and featured high-octane action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The film also featured Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marked the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in an action-packed role.

In the Hindustan Times review, Saaho was described as ‘a bloated action film which is so ambitious in its scale that it almost fools you into believing it’s a great film’. Meanwhile, the film has found itself embroiled in a plagiarism row. Apparently, the core plot of Saaho is very similar to French thriller Largo Winch, and its director has accused the makers of stealing his story.

Prabhas will soon begin work on his next project, a period romantic drama with director Radhakrishna Kumar.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:06 IST