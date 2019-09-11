Prabhas fan climbs cellphone tower, demands to meet Saaho star, threatens to jump: report

bollywood

A fan of Prabhas reportedly climbed a cellphone tower on Wednesday, demanding that a meeting be arranged with the actor. The incident took place in Jangam, Telangana.

Visuals of the fan began doing the rounds online and on local news channels. Recently, another Prabhas fan was electrocuted to death while hanging up a hoarding for the film Saaho.

According to The Times of India, the fan climbed the phone tower and threatened to jump if a meeting with Prabhas wasn’t arranged. The report doesn’t say how the situation was resolved. Neither is it clear if Prabhas was alerted about the situation.

Prabhas became a household name after the two Baahubali films, following which he appeared in the action extravaganza Saaho. The multilingual film has made over Rs 400 crore since release, but reportedly needs to make Rs 600 crore worldwide to break even. The film was produced on a budget of Rs 350 crore, and received negative reviews from critics.

Ahead of the film’s release, there were several reports of Prabhas’ fans going to extreme lengths to show their love for Saaho. The filmmakers had even organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad which saw more than one lakh fans turn up to see the actor.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:00 IST