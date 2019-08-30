Saaho: Prabhas’ fan gets electrocuted while putting up film’s poster

regional-movies

An ardent Prabhas fan has lost his life while putting up a poster of Saaho, starring the Baahubali actor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The young fan fell to death from a pole neat a local movie theatre in Telangana.

According to a report in India Today, a fan from Mahbubnagar in Telangana was hanging a poster at a theatre with the help of his friends. However, while attempting to adjust it while standing on a wall, came in contact with an electrical wire and fell to death. The theatre owners called the police to investigate the issue.

There are several reports of Prabhas’ fans going to extreme lengths to show their love for the actor’s movie. The filmmakers had even organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad which saw more than one lakh fans turn up to see the actor. The grand event was held at the Ramoji Film City, where the sets of the film were also on display.

All from Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to VV Vinayak, producer Allu Aravind and Prabhas took to the podium to address the massive crowds. Speaking on the occasion, Prabhas thanked his fans for coming from all quarters of the Telugu-speaking states to attend the event. He referred to them as ‘die-hard’ fans and said it was director Sujeeth who used it in a dialogue in the film.

Prabhas recently said in an interview, “Now every director knows he or she can make a film and release it around the country. If the film is good, it’ll work. There is such great cinema being made across (the states) and it’s a good time for everyone,” he added. However, the 39-year-old actor doesn’t believe it’s necessary for stars to only do larger-than-life films to succeed.”

Post the mega success of Baahubali, Prabhas had a few Bollywood offers but he turned them down as he had already committed to his upcoming Saaho. The action thriller, written and directed by Sujeeth, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Prabhas said while dialogues in Telugu and Tamil had a similar flow, the ones in Hindi were different, something he had to pay attention to.

“In Tamil and Telugu, the flow of your dialogues are largely similar. But in Hindi, it’s reversed. The emphasis on how a sentence would start and end is different, so I had to keep that in mind. When that happens, your body language also changes,” he said.

