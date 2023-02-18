Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer gets new poster, release date

Project K, which pairs up Prabhas and Deepika Padukone together for the first time, will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. The bilingual film, in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The stars of the film revealed a new look from the upcoming sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, with the tagline, 'The world is waiting'. The announcement and new poster was shared with fans on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas's Project K to be released in two parts: Report)

Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan both shared the release date announcement on their respective social media handles. Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "T 4561 - 𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊 Happy Mahashivratri (folded hands emojis)."

Deepika simply added on Instagram, "12.1.2024 #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri! #Prabhas | @SrBachchan | @nagashwin7 | @VyjayanthiFilms." They both shared a new look poster which shows a dystopian world where a large hand has fallen in the sand. Three people with weapons are surrounding it, maybe thinking it to be a threat.

Fans dropped red heart emojis on Deepika's post. One fan shared, "Breathtaking! No other words can describe it!” While another fan wrote, "Wow" for the poster.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K is the first part of the futuristic series planned by writer-director Nag. The film was announced in February 2020 during the production banner's 50th year. Mickey J Meyer is composing the score, while Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer on the film.

Earlier this year, Vyjayanthi Movies had also shared a look at Deepika's character on her birthday in January. Several fans had compared her look to that of actor Zendaya's from the Dune film series. Deepika will be making her Telugu debut with the upcoming project.

The actor, who was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter coming out in the same month next year. Co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Fighter is due to be released on January 26, 2024. Amitabh was last seen in the family drama Uunchai (2022), directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

The film's lead actor, Prabhas, will be seen in Adipurush and Salaar this year. Both films are expected to be released in 2023. His last film was the romantic drama Radhe Shyam (2022) which featured him opposite Pooja Hegde.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON