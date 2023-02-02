Deepika Padukone, Prabhas's Project K to be released in two parts: Report

Actor Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu science-fiction action-drama Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, will be released in two parts, as per reports. It has been revealed the first part of the film is likely to be released in 2024 April. Also read: Deepika Padukone looks mysterious in Project K poster; fans compare it to Dune: 'Am I the only one seeing Zendaya?'

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, popular for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. This is also Deepika's first film with Prabhas.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have decided to release the film in two parts. “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali Franchise. Project K is envisioned as the biggest film of Indian Cinema with a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies,” a source was quoted in the report.

Recently, director Nag Ashwin revealed that he has completed filming the first schedule, including the introduction scene of Prabhas. He went on to add that Prabhas looks very cool in the scene. The project, which is scheduled for release next year, is being bankrolled on a lavish budget by Vyjayanthi Films

In March last year, Ashwin took to Twitter to seek Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie which is being made on a lavish budget. He went on to add that what they’re attempting in the movie could make the nation proud. He wrote: “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr. Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

Requesting Mahindra’s support, Ashwin further wrote: “I admire you a lot sir..we have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers. But the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON