Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone looks mysterious in Project K poster; fans compare it to Dune: 'Am I the only one seeing Zendaya?'

Deepika Padukone looks mysterious in Project K poster; fans compare it to Dune: 'Am I the only one seeing Zendaya?'

bollywood
Published on Jan 05, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Team Project K wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday by teasing her look in the film with a poster. Deepika stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in the film, which is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Project K poster featuring Deepika Padukone that was released on her birthday (left); Zendaya in Dune (right).
Project K poster featuring Deepika Padukone that was released on her birthday (left); Zendaya in Dune (right).
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone fans were treated to not only a new poster of the actor from Pathaan, but also from her other upcoming film, Project K. Hours after Shah Rukh Khan wished Deepika with her Pathaan poster, makers of Project K also shared a poster of Deepika from their film, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Reacting to an orange and brown poster, in which only Deepika's silhouette was seen as she posed against the sun, presumably on the top of a mountain hill, fans compared it to Dune. The 2021 Hollywood film featured Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, among others. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares Deepika Padukone's Pathaan poster on birthday

Sharing Deepika Padukone's Project K poster on Instagram, the film's production house Vyjayanthi Movies, wrote, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday." The text ‘a hope in the dark’ was written on the poster. Resharing the post on Instagram Stories, Deepika's Project K co-star Prabash, too, wished the actor, and wrote, "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes." Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, marks Deepika's Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas.

Reacting to Deepika's Project K poster, an Instagram user wrote, "Man, this is giving vibes like Dune." A person also commented, "Am I the only one seeing Zendaya from Dune in this poster?" A few other comments simply read, "Dune?"

Zendaya in a still from her 2021 film Dune.
Zendaya in a still from her 2021 film Dune.

Dune, which was released in 2021, is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. Set in the distant future, the film follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. As per previous reports, Project K is also set in a futuristic world and deals with the aftermath of war.

Project K, produced by Vyajayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is an action film. It is expected to hit theatres in 2023. Last year, during the film's shoot in Hyderabad, it was reported that Deepika was admitted to hospital after facing health issues. However, later, the film’s producer had quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone prabhas
deepika padukone prabhas

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out