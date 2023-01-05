Shah Rukh Khan shares Deepika Padukone's Pathaan poster on birthday: 'You own the screen in every avatar possible'

Shah Rukh Khan shared a new Pathaan poster featuring Deepika Padukone as he wished her on her birthday. The actor took to Instagram and wrote a sweet caption along with his birthday post for his Pathaan co-star. Deepika turned 37 on January 5. She will soon be seen in the action film alongside Shah Rukh and John Abraham. The film's trailer will be released on January 10, and the movie is set to hit theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Also read: CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make changes in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film before release

In the poster Shah Rukh shared on Thursday, Deepika was seen looking away from the camera and holding a pistol in her hand. She had blood and bruises on her face, and a wore military green outfit. In his caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "To my dearest Deepika Padukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love… Pathaan releasing in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Deepika Padukone in the new Pathaan poster.

Reacting to his post, a fan wrote, "The way you motivate everyone." Another one commented, "That caption." One fan also wrote, "Waiting for 25th January."

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Pathaan trailer featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be released on January 10. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that Pathaan's title will not be changed, and after a delay, the action film's trailer would soon be released. He tweeted, “Pathaan trailer on 10 Jan 2023… Pathaan [no title change] arrives in cinemas on 25 Jan 2023 [Republic Day weekend] in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

This comes after rumours that Pathaan's title was being changed amid criticism following the release of the film's first song Besharam Rang, which featured Deepika in an orange swimsuit. Recently, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the film's producer Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the action movie in accordance with board guidelines, Prasoon Joshi had said in a statement.

