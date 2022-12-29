Besharam Rang row: CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make changes in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film before release

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement 'changes' in the film, including its songs. As per agency reports, the CBFC has asked the film's producer Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the action movie in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday in a statement. However, he did not share details of the changes suggested to the Pathaan makers. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan song Besharam Rang: 'Do

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, which was dropped on December 12. A sequence in the song shows Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people.

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” Prasoon said in a statement to PTI. The aim of the CBFC, he added, was to strike a balance between the creativity of the makers and the sentiments of the audience, and accordingly find a solution.

"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” Prasoon said, as per PTI.

Those who had expressed their displeasure over Besharam Rang, and had demanded changes in the film, include Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra. A complaint had also been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for 'hurting religious sentiments' with their Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

Pathaan's second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released last week, and also featured Deepika and Shah Rukh. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

(With PTI inputs)

