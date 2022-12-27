Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to fresh claims of actor being murdered: 'Our hearts aches'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to fresh claims of actor being murdered: 'Our hearts aches'

Published on Dec 27, 2022 01:36 PM IST

After a mortuary staff claimed Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not suicide but murder, the late actor's sister urged CBI to look into the matter.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and reacted to new claims on the actor's death. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in 2020. Recently, a person who was present in the mortuary, where the actor's mortal remains were kept and examined has said that it was not suicide but murder. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's body had beating and injury marks, reveals mortuary staff: 'I told it is not suicide but murder'

Reacting to which, in a post, Sushant's sister Shweta has urged Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the fresh claims about her brother's death. She said, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our hearts aches to find no closure as yet.”

In a new interview with TV9 Marathi, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor's body was brought in for post-mortem, said, as quoted by TV 9 Hindi, “After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That's why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."

"When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it," he added.

Sushant's death is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been ruled as a suicide. Earlier the murder angle was ruled out. However, no closure report has been filed so far by the agency.

