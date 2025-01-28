After Salman Khan fans got upset, Shahid Kapoor clarifies he’d never take a dig at ‘someone so senior’

Actor Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming release Deva, which releases in theatres this Friday. The actor recently made a statement that has put him on the limelight, one where he said that there are some actors who are ‘full of themselves’. Although Shahid did not take any name, the internet speculated that he must have taken a dig at Salman Khan. Here's what Shahid had to say when asked about this statement. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor feels ‘prouder’ that wife Mira Rajput took ‘very strong’ decision to have kids before chasing career) Shahid Kapoor has clarified that he was not talking about Salman Khan in a recent statement.

What Shahid Kapoor said

In a conversation with HT City's Sonal Kalra, Shahid clarified, "Haan but mujhe ek-do logo ne message kiya aisa soch ke. Main toh honestly naa aise hi baat kar raha tha, socha bhi nahi tha (One or two people even texted me about this thinking the same I didn't even think when I was responding, I just said it like that). But if I want to take a dig it will never be at somebody who is so senior, so established and who I have so much respect for. Just to clear that out!”

More details

It was in an interview with Raj Shamani's YouTube channel where Shahid had said that some actors are full of themselves. The clip went viral on social media, where many users thought it was an indirect dig at Salman and got upset. One user commented, “He is taking about Salman… let him see this.” A second comment read, “Bhai ko career se pyaar nahi raha kya?” “Who is he speaking about? Let's see how this goes about,” asked another fan.

Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller Deva, in which he'll share screen space with Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubra Sait. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva will release in cinemas on January 31.

Shahid will also star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next, alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey.