Shahid Kapoor feels ‘prouder’ that wife Mira Rajput took ‘very strong’ decision to have kids before chasing career

What Shahid said

“I think Mira has her own personality and I have mine. Definitely, she has began to do a lot of things lately. She had made a very strong decision of first having her kids and then chasing her career. And I think that has worked in her favour,” said Shahid. “Now our kids are much older and she has a lot of time for herself. She is building on things and she did do what she thought she wanted to do as a mother and she dedicated her time. Now, she can slowly feel freer and doing things she wanted to do. I feel prouder and rooting for her,” added Shahid.

Shahid said that Mira has been there for her as “a partner, a friend, and a support system,” and now, it's his turn to return the favour as she begins her professional journey. He added that he's “happy to be there for her in whatever way.” Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015, when Mira was 21 years old. The two met because they follow the same spiritual path. They have two children – daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira recently co-founded skincare brand Akind Beauty with Tira Beauty.

Shahid on the work front

As Shahid encourages Mira to shape her career post motherhood, he also has a busy film career going on. He will be next seen as a police officer in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller Deva, in which he'll share screen space with Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubra Sait. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva will release in cinemas on January 31. Shahid will also star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next, alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey.