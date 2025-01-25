Shahid Kapoor agrees Jab We Met's Aditya, Geet would get divorce: She's her own favourite, who can ever put up with her?

Imtiaz Ali's 2007 directorial Jab We Met may be a cult romantic comedy, but the filmmaker and its lead male actor aren't quite optimistic about the “happy ending” of its lead characters, Aditya and Geet, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor respectively. In an interview with The Indian Express, Shahid agreed with Imtiaz's assessment that Geet and Aditya would be “at a divorce lawyer's office” today. (Also Read – Shahid Kapoor reacts after Saif Ali Khan returns from hospital post knife attack: Happy to see he’s back, doing well) Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starred together in Jab We Met.

What Shahid said

“That’s actually a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, ‘She is her own favourite, who can ever put up with her?” said Shahid. Jab We Met enjoyed a tremendous re-release last year, when scores of fans turned up to watch Aditya and Geet's love story unfold on the big screen again.

Given the popularity, Shahid clarified that he doesn't want to disappoint the fans, but is just going by Imtiaz's vision. “If our filmmaker thinks these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor,” he said. Interestingly, Jab We Met released at a time when its lead pair, Shahid and Kareena, split up after a romance of several years as the latter began dating her now-husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Shahid and Kareena on Jab We Met sequel

Shahid and Kareena haven't worked together ever since their break-up and appearance in Jab We Met. They were part of the cast of Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 film Udta Punjab but didn't share screen space.

At the film's trailer launch, they were asked if they were planning a sequel to Jab We Met. Kareena said that while Imtiaz should be the one deciding that, Shahid joked that the director has “moved on". Kareena then added that those who miss Jab We Met, a DVD is always available, much to Shahid's amusement.

Shahid will be next seen in Deva and Vishal Bhardwaj's next. Meanwhile, Kareena last starred in Singham Again.