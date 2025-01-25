Shahid Kapoor reacts after Saif Ali Khan returns from hospital post knife attack: Happy to see he’s back, doing well

What Shahid said

“This can happen with anyone. But, Mumbai is a very safe city and it has always been known to be safe. This is a very shocking incident and everyone is very surprised. There are many cities where these things happen and it’s not a big deal only. But, this can happen to anybody. I am not going to say that celebrities are a soft target,” said Shahid.

“There are lots of people out there who will probably be in a similar situation. Even if it would have happened with a normal individual, we should be as concerned. Because he is a celebrity toh bas uske baare mai baat zyada hoti hai (so he is spoken about a lot). It is definitely something that we should look into. Security in residential complexes really needs to be taken seriously. I am sure everybody is shocked by what happened. We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well,” Shahid added.

About the stabbing incident

Saif received six stab injuries, including in his neck, in the attack around 2.30 am on January 16. He was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed, according to doctors treating him. Saif was discharged five days after the incident as he returned home. Mumbai Police detained the alleged intruder, a Bangladeshi national, who is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Saif starred together in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 historical Rangoon. Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor, who dated Shahid in the 2000s. On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Deva and Vishal Bhardwaj's next. Saif last starred in Devara: Part 1.