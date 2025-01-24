Urvashi Rautela says she was 'clueless' about Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Was not referring to that daaku as a maharaaj’

Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for days now, given how she responded when asked about Saif Ali Khan being stabbed by an intruder. Talking to Filmfare, the actor cleared the air about her intentions, stating that she was ‘clueless’ about what really happened while giving that interview. (Also Read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic posts after backlash on calling Kiara Advani's Game Changer a ‘disaster’) Urvashi Rautela was called out for the way she flaunted her diamond watch while talking about Saif Ali Khan's incident.

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her statement

Urvashi admitted that she should’ve been ‘way more careful’ in the way she answered the question on Saif. “Also, the incident happened at 4 am, and my interviews happened at 8 am. So, I was completely clueless. All I remember is that when I was waking up, someone told me that he got hurt. I don’t know the intensity of how he got hurt. Coming from the film fraternity, all my heart is there with him. Now that he has recovered, even now I don’t know the exact story of what happened. Everybody is telling a different story, so I don’t know what to believe or what to answer.”

The actor also stated that the interviews were lined up to celebrate the success of Daaku Maharaaj, her Telugu film, and that’s the only reason she kept bringing up the film. “I came back to my film Daaku Maharaaj because the interviews were to celebrate its success. Unlike what some people think, I was also not referring to that daaku (intruder) as a maharaaj. I love my parents; I feel they are my god. I got a bit too excited with the kind of gifts I got. Hum Hindi mai bolte hai na, josh mai hosh kho dena. Wahi hua mere saath. (Like we say in Hindi, I lost it in the passion, that’s what happened)”

What did Urvashi say about Saif?

When asked about her views on Saif getting stabbed at his Bandra house, Urvashi told ANI, “It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.”

Saif was attacked in his apartment by an intruder on January 17, and he was stabbed multiple times. After undergoing multiple surgeries at Lilavati Hospital for injuries near his spine and neck, he was discharged on January 21. He is back home now, and security has been amped up.