‘My grip loosened after being stabbed’: Saif Ali Khan recounts confrontation with attacker in Mumbai Police statement

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence was the site of a break-in on January 16, with forensic analysis confirming that the fingerprints of Shariful Fakir, 30, arrested for the incident, matched those found at multiple locations inside the actor’s home. Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after the stabbing incident and back to home. Mumbai, India. Jan 21, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

The police recovered a white bag containing various tools and a broken knife piece, which the suspect had discarded near Bandra Talao.

Police said that prints were found on a duct pipe, the door handle to Saif's younger son Jehangir’s bedroom, and a bathroom door, Times of India reported.

The actor's statement was recorded by Bandra police on Thursday, where he described the violent confrontation with the intruder in his 11th-floor flat at Satguru Sharan.

“My grip loosened after the stranger stabbed me repeatedly on my back with a knife after I overpowered him,” the report quoted Khan as saying in his statement.

In his statement, Saif has recounted the fear his family and staff experienced upon encountering the armed intruder, and how he rushed towards the assailant to protect his son and the staff.

He also mentioned that the intruder was first noticed by staff nurse Eliyamma Phillip, who was in the room with his younger son Jehangir.

“Saif said he and Kareena came out of the bedroom on hearing Phillip's scream and Jehangir crying. He saw a stranger attacking Phillip. So he charged at him and grabbed him. The stranger stabbed him to escape,” TOI quoted a police officer as saying.

After returning from the hospital, Saif was informed by Phillip that the intruder had asked for ₹1 crore.

Police also added that following the attack, Saif’s sons, Ibrahim and Taimur, transported him to the hospital in an auto.

The crime scene reconstruction was completed by the police on Wednesday, following the recovery of a white bag near Bandra Talao.

During the crime scene reconstruction, Shariful explained to the police how he scaled a 4-foot wall to enter the premises, climbed a ladder to reach the duct, and cut through a rat mesh to access the fourth floor.

He then used the stairs to reach the 10th floor and crawled through the duct to enter the bathroom of Khan’s flat on the 11th floor. He used the same route to escape.