Mumbai police give details of security measures at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home: 2 constables, CCTV, window grills

Mumbai police have deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16, an official said on Thursday. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor given temporary police protection after stabbing incident; add personal security cover) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence after he was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Two constables deployed for Saif Ali Khan's home

Saif was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India, as per police.

"We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also been installed as part of security," the official informed.

Meanwhile, the official added that the accused will be produced in court on Friday to seek an extension of his police remand. He was remanded to five-day police custody on Sunday.

Saif Ali Khan adds personal security cover

Saif has beefed up the security at his home ever since the attack last week. He lives in an apartment complex in Bandra with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor and their children, Taimur and Jeh. A security agency was hired to install CCTV cameras at the home's entrance even before he returned home from the hospital. A security firm owned by Ronit Roy also spoke to HT City about increasing the security at Saif's home.

What happened

On January 16, Saif was attacked by an intruder at his home in the early hours of the morning, and he sustained knife wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, and he was operated upon. The actor was discharged on January 21.