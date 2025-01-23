Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor given temporary police protection after stabbing incident; add personal security cover

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been provided temporary police protection by the Mumbai Police after a knife attack on the former. Saif was injured in a stabbing incident at his and Kareena's home last week, following which he underwent surgery and spent five days in the hospital. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 3rd knife piece used to attack the actor found near Bandra lake) Saif Ali Khan finally was discharged from hospital on Monday following surgery for injuries sustained during attempted robbery.

Saif Ali Khan and family get police protection

Saif was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Monday and returned to his Bandra apartment. According to an ETimes report, the police are providing temporary protection to Saif, Kareena and their two kids - Taimur and Jeh. The report quoted an official as saying that two constables have been provided to the family, and they will ensure their safety whenever they go out.

The report also states that the Bandra police station has increased vigil and patrolling, both on foot and using vehicles. The posh locality in south Mumbai is home to many actors and high-profile celebrities. But it has seen a spate of serious crimes over the past few months, including the attack on Saif, shots being fired at Salman Khan's house, and the murder of Baba Siddiqui. According to the police, even the visitor spots in the suburb will be monitored hourly.

Saif Ali Khan adds personal security cover

Ever since the attack, Saif has beefed up security arrangements at his home in Bandra. The actor lives in an apartment complex in Bandra (West). Days before he returned home, a security agency was hired to install CCTV cameras at the entrance. A security firm owned by actor Ronit Roy is now helping increase the security at Saif's house, Roy confirmed to HT City.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries, including deep cuts on his neck and back, after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his house last week. Saif was reportedly trying to protect his staff and family from the intruder. The actor reached back home on Monday and walked back to his house amid cheers from fans. The accused, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested and is in police custody. The police say that he targeted Saif's house for a burglary and was not aware of the actor's celebrity status.