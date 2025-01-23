Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 3rd knife piece used to attack the actor found near Bandra lake

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, a third piece of the knife used to attack the Bollywood actor was recovered from a lake located about one kilometre from his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan greets as he arrives at his residence after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

According to an NDTV report, the missing knife piece, which was used by the attacker on the January 16 attack, was found in a trench near the Bandra lake, adding a crucial detail to the ongoing investigation.

Police had earlier found one part of the knife, a 2.5-inch blade, embedded in the actor’s body during his treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the multiple departments under the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai will examine key pieces of evidence seized by the police investigating actor Saif Ali Khan's knife attack case, officials said on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested the attacker, identified as Bangladeshi national Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, for stabbing Khan at his Bandra apartment on January 16 during a burglary bid.

A variety of materials, including mobile phones, clothes of the accused, and CCTV footage seized following the arrest of Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, have been sent to the FSL for examination.

Shariful, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally last year under the alias Vijay Das, allegedly attacked Khan while he was attempting to protect his young son, Jeh, during an attempted robbery at his home. The actor was reportedly stabbed as he tried to defend his child from the intruder.

Police on Tuesday reconstructed the sequence of events of the crime unfolded at Khan's building in Bandra. The accused was taken to a nearby building briefly during the recreation of the crime, the official added.

A day before, Khan was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai after five days during which he underwent two surgeries.

Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver who took him to hospital

Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai in the wee hours last week, and thanked him for the timely help.

The driver told PTI that Saif also gave him some money and assured him help to him whenever needed.

Asked how much money Saif gave him, Rana declined to disclose the exact amount, maintaining the actor requested him not to share this information.

However, the driver revealed that a social worker, Faizan Ansari, separately gave him ₹11,000.