Saif, Kareena provided temporary police protection

MUMBAI: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been provided temporary police protection in view of the foiled burglary attempt at their residence on January 16, when Saif sustained multiple stab injuries requiring hospitalisation. Though there is no immediate threat facing the actors, they have been provided with two constables each who will ensure their safety when they go outdoors, said police. Saif on Tuesday met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who had taken him to hospital on in the early hours on January 16, and thanked him for coming to his aid late at night.

The Bandra police station has also increased vigil and patrolling, both on foot and using vehicles, in the high-profile locality in Bandra West where the actors reside. Police officers said they would sensitise housing societies in the area about the need to rope in credible security agencies as a safety precaution.

“Bandra West is safe,” said deputy commissioner of police, Dikshit Gedam. There are five beats of police stations in the area which conduct round the clock patrolling, including visiting major spots on an hourly basis, said a senior police officer.

The officer said police are yet to record the statement of Saif, who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday; the test identification parade of the accused, who was arrested on Saturday, is also pending.

On Wednesday, the Bandra police, which is investigating the case, took the arrested accused, 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammed Rohilla Amin Fakir, to the pond near Bandra station and conducted a search for the missing piece of the knife which was used to attack the actor. This was after he told the police that he had thrown it in the drain alongside the pond.

“Shariful entered Satguru Sharan, the building where Saif and Kareena reside on the 11th and 12th floors, via an open door in the basement parking lot which leads to the lobby,” said the police officer quoted earlier.

According to the officer, after entering India illegally in August, Shariful reached Mumbai and met labour contractor Amit Pandey, through whom he got odd jobs in the hospitality sector.

“During one of their interactions, Pandey told Shariful that several film personalities and affluent people lived in Bandra West. So, he decided to undertake a recce of Satguru Sharan,” the officer said.

The police are yet to ascertain if the accused knew that the actors lived in the building and the very apartment he broke into on January 16, the officer added.