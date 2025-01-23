Auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital will accept rickshaw from actor if he gifts, but doesn't want reward

Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who became a hero after helping actor Saif Ali Khan, has spoken about meeting the actor and the appreciation he received from him and his family. As calls grow for Rana to be rewarded, the auto driver has said there is no need for any cash reward. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore meets auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital: ‘I touched her feet, she praised me’) Saif Ali Khan with Bhajan Singh Rana earlier this week.

Rana was the driver who helped Saif reach the Lilavati Hospital last week after the actor received six injuries in a knife attack at his home. Saif spent five days at the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair leaking spinal fluid and remove a piece of the knife from near his spine. The actor was discharged on Monday, after which he returned home. Rana met Saif and his family at the hospital before that.

Auto driver on getting reward from Saif Ali Khan

In a new interview with Instant Bollywood, the auto driver was asked if he would accept a new auto rickshaw if Saif gifts him one. Rana responded, “Maang toh nhi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nhi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhey kuch mile ya mai uss cheez k liye laalach kar raha hu.” ("I'm not asking for it, but if he chooses to gift it, I would gladly accept. I never claimed that I deserve any reward for what I did, nor am I doing this out of greed.")

In an interview with PTI, Rana said that Khan thanked him for his timely help and offered him financial support, although the exact amount remains unclear. "I have promised to him (Saif), and I will stick to it. Let people speculate about it," Rana stated firmly when questioned about the amount. “Let people say that he (Saif) gave me ₹50,000 or ₹1,00,000, but I would not like to reveal the amount. He has requested me not to share this information and I’ll keep my promise to him, whatever it is, it is between him and me,” said Rana.

On meeting Sharmila Tagore

Just before the actor's discharge on Tuesday evening, Rana had the opportunity to meet Khan and his family. He paid his respects by touching the feet of Khan's mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and shared that the family treated him with kindness, even taking photos together. "He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right and said whenever I need help, he will be there," the auto-rickshaw driver said.

Mumbai Police arrested the accused in the stabbing incident on Sunday, and he is currently in custody.