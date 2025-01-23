Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Was Saif physically so fit?’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam questions actor's quick recovery

Written by Sohil Sehran
Jan 23, 2025 01:03 AM IST

Sanjay Nirupam said that despite reports of a 2.5-inch knife wound and a six-hour surgery, Saif Ali Khan managed to return home just four days later.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s quick recovery after a stabbing incident has raised questions, with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam wondering how he was discharged just four days after undergoing a six-hour surgery.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital (L), and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (R).
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital (L), and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (R).

He said that despite reports of a 2.5-inch knife wound, a six-hour surgery, and being brought to the hospital in a severely injured state, Saif Ali Khan managed to return home just ‘four days’ later.

“There are certain unanswered questions in my mind, and I believe many citizens of Mumbai feel the same… When the attack on him happened, it was reported by doctors that a 2.5-inch knife had pierced his back. The doctors also mentioned that the surgery lasted six hours. Moreover, the auto driver who transported him said that he was in a severely injured and bloody condition when he was brought to the hospital,” said Sanjay Nirupam.

Read: Pataudi family's 15,000 crore property in Bhopal may come under government control:

“Was the treatment so extraordinary, or should I say has the medical sector advanced so much, that just four days later, Saif Ali Khan returned home jumping and moving?” he questioned.

He said that the law and order situation in Mumbai has been called into question following the incident, and there is a need for clarity about the severity of the attack and the circumstances surrounding it.

“I have a few questions. Was Saif physically so fit that he recovered quickly? Did his regular gym routine help him recover fast, or is there some other reason? Now, it must be clarified how severe the attack truly was. Was the attacker really as dangerous as portrayed, and what kind of attack was it? These details need to be revealed, and the family should come forward and explain because, after this incident, an atmosphere has been created across Mumbai that the city's law and order situation has completely collapsed,” Sanjay Nirupam added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On