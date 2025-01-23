‘Was Saif physically so fit?’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam questions actor's quick recovery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s quick recovery after a stabbing incident has raised questions, with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam wondering how he was discharged just four days after undergoing a six-hour surgery. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital (L), and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (R).

He said that despite reports of a 2.5-inch knife wound, a six-hour surgery, and being brought to the hospital in a severely injured state, Saif Ali Khan managed to return home just ‘four days’ later.

“There are certain unanswered questions in my mind, and I believe many citizens of Mumbai feel the same… When the attack on him happened, it was reported by doctors that a 2.5-inch knife had pierced his back. The doctors also mentioned that the surgery lasted six hours. Moreover, the auto driver who transported him said that he was in a severely injured and bloody condition when he was brought to the hospital,” said Sanjay Nirupam.

“Was the treatment so extraordinary, or should I say has the medical sector advanced so much, that just four days later, Saif Ali Khan returned home jumping and moving?” he questioned.

He said that the law and order situation in Mumbai has been called into question following the incident, and there is a need for clarity about the severity of the attack and the circumstances surrounding it.

“I have a few questions. Was Saif physically so fit that he recovered quickly? Did his regular gym routine help him recover fast, or is there some other reason? Now, it must be clarified how severe the attack truly was. Was the attacker really as dangerous as portrayed, and what kind of attack was it? These details need to be revealed, and the family should come forward and explain because, after this incident, an atmosphere has been created across Mumbai that the city's law and order situation has completely collapsed,” Sanjay Nirupam added.