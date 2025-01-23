Taimur taking Saif Ali Khan to hospital after the attack is 'unimaginable', former nanny Lalita D'Silva expresses shock

Taimur's former nanny, Lalita D'Silva was shocked to read that he had to take his father and actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital following the stabbing at their home in Bandra. In a recent interview, she said Taimur will be strong like his abba. Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor given temporary police protection after stabbing incident; add personal security cover Lalita D'Silva was Taimur's nanny from 2016-23.

Lalita D'Silva reveals

In an interview with India Today, Lalita spoke about the incident, and how she reacted after reading about the mishap as well as Taimur taking Saif to the hospital. She was also asked whether the house had cameras installed. Lalita confirmed that it was there in Taimur's room when she was working.

Lalita said, “Both of them were alone. It really shocked me that little Taimur took his father to hospital. At his age, the child's mindset is so strong, that's unimaginable...I have no idea about where he came from and how he entered. It is really a surprise. How will anybody know that he is entering, or he's going to do such things? There are many officers coming and going for work. You've seen the building outside. I don't know how he could have entered. It's really a big surprise to everyone."

Talking about Saif looking fine after getting discharged from the hospital, she said, “He is like a lion. He is a Nawab, after all... Blue blood. I really respect Saif sir - what a strong personality inside and outside. Taimur also has a strong personality, he will be strong like his Abba. His parents are very strong-minded. Kareena madam is also a very strong-headed lady; she is so disciplined, and she is so strong."

The nanny also shared that Saif and Kareena Kapoor always desired to raise their kids normally, “not like he's a celebrity kid, or he's a big superstar's kid”. She said a bouncer used to accompany them whenever they went around.

On January 16, an intruder entered Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor's home. Saif sustained several stab wounds after he tried to protect his family and staff. He had to undergo surgery for the same. Kareena and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, were in the house then.

About Lalita D'Silva

Lalita became popular for accompanying the star kids - Taimur and Jeh, ever since they were little babies. She also worked with actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela for their daughter, Klin Kaara. She also took care of Anant Ambani when he was a kid.

“And not just Anant, I also took care of Isha and Akash too. Nita bhabhi I would call her then, now I call her ma’am. They are such a rich family, but have still not forgotten me. Hard work pays off, I worked dedicatedly with Anant. They invited me for Isha and Akash’s wedding too, but I was busy travelling with Taimur then. This time, Ram Charan sir and Upasana ji helped me stay back and attend the wedding,” she told Hindustan Times some time back.