Akshay Kumar says he trained extra hard on BellBottom to impress Twinkle Khanna, she disagrees

Actors Akshay Kumar is back in action with his upcoming movie, BellBottom. In a new behind-the-scenes video, Akshay is seen training hard with other actors of the movie. The reason? A set visit from his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

In the video, Akshay says, "My wife happened to be visiting on the sets when we shot this sequence of the jungle. So I had to pull all my tricks out of the bag because even after 20 years, I still can't help but want to impress her. I had to do the most chin-ups because there were other boys also but I had to do more than that so that she can be always impressed with me. Luckily, my wife notices everything so it's never in vain."

Twinkle, however, said in an Instagram post, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K #Bellbottom Repost@akshaykumar Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION. Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August."

In another behind-the-scenes video, Akshay and his co-star Vaani Kapoor are seen preparing for the song, trying out dance steps and learning how to sip wine with their arms entangled and more. In one scene, they are seen swinging on a hammock in a park. However, as Vaani comes on top of him, the hammock flips over, throwing both of them to the ground.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It also features actors, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

Last year, the film made headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set Covid-19 management.

Also read: Deepika Padukone recalls first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she was ‘unwell and laid up in bed’

Bell Bottom will star Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijackings of 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay also has movies Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, and Sooryavanshi Prithviraj.