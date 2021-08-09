Deepika Padukone recalls first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she was ‘unwell and laid up in bed’

Deepika Padukone, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in multiple films, penned a heartfelt note as he completed 25 years in Bollywood. She recalled how, at the time of her debut with Om Shanti Om, she felt that she ‘would never be good enough’ to be his muse.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Deepika wrote, “9th November 2007. My debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am...I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough...to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse.”

Recalling her first meeting with Sanjay in 2012, Deepika said that she was very ill when her team informed her that he wanted to discuss a film with her. “Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you.’ I said, ‘What?!’. They said, ‘Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you.’ ‘I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can’t get out of bed right now!’ I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!” she wrote.

Deepika Padukone shared a note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Instagram Stories.

Sanjay and Deepika’s first collaboration was Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela in 2013. They also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

“What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an ‘iconic partnership’ I believe. And together we’ve created ‘iconic characters’. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever!” she wrote.

Deepika also credited Sanjay with shaping her as a person. “What I cherish even more though, is the influence our collaboration has had on me personally. I say this without a shadow of a doubt that I wouldn’t be half the person I am today if it wasn’t for Sanjay Leela Bhansali!” she wrote, adding, “As he embarks on the next phase of this most incredible journey, I look forward to creating many more memorable and iconic characters together, but more importantly, I wish him good health, peace of mind, and happiness...always!”