Shamita Shetty says she had second thoughts about joining Bigg Boss OTT after Raj Kundra’s arrest. Watch

Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister Shamita Shetty will be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. During the premiere of the show on Sunday, Shamita told host Karan Johar that she was in two minds about continuing with her participation after recent events, hinting at her brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest for his alleged connection with a porn racket.

In a video from the Bigg Boss OTT premiere shared online, Shamita said, “Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don’t stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached).”

“Phir itna kuch ho gaya aur maine definitely socha ki shayad iss waqt Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaana sahi nahi hoga but commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti (But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it),” she continued.





Last month, Shilpa’s husband Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content. Shilpa recently issued a statement in the matter, in which she said that the last few days were ‘challenging’ and objected to the aspersions being cast on her.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” Shilpa added. Shamita extended support to her sister and wrote in the comments section, “I love u my munki and with you always (heart emojis) through thick n thin .. always (heart emojis) @theshilpashetty.”