Akshay Kumar 'too big for these small things,' says director Anees Bazmee on why he is not in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee revealed why actor Akshay Kumar is not a part of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In a new interview, Anees said that Akshay is 'too big for these small things' adding that it's 'a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Anees also clarified that Akshay has not been replaced in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar says 'people on Twitter have become critics, want to have opinion on everything')

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees, features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The film is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 blockbuster also featured Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale.

In an interview with Indian Express, Anees Bazmee said, “Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome and Singh Is King with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again.”

Anees also acknowledged that making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a challenging task. He said, “It was very difficult to make this film, and I’ll be very honest about it. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was such a huge success, so when I was asked to make this film, I started feeling the stress. As it was such a beautiful film, people’s expectations from our film are much higher, and there will be comparisons too. So, I was very sure of what things I wanted to retain from the film and what will definitely not be a part of our film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not a psychological thriller, unlike the original.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected ₹14.11 crore in India on its opening day. The number was shared by Cine1 Studios on its official Twitter page. "Filled with laughter & fear! This complete family entertainer is entertaining all," the post read. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

