Akshay Kumar unveils a powerful Kathakali avatar for Kesari Chapter 2: 'This is not a costume. It's a symbol'

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Kesari Chapter 2 which also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film as he recently shared a stunning picture of himself dressed as a Kathakali dancer which left fans in awe. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar shared the poster where he is posing as a Kathakali dancer to promote his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2. (Instagram)(Instagram)

(Also read: Akshay Kumar fans say 'Content Kumar is back' with Kesari Chapter 2 trailer, praise powerhouse clash with R Madhavan)

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Akshay shared the poster where he is posing as a Kathakali dancer. "This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire," Akshay wrote in the caption.

‘Hats off to the dedication,’ say fans

The picture went viral in no time garnering positive reactions from his fans. One fan wrote, 'Actor at his peak with every new film and every new role'. Another one wrote, 'Akshay Sir, you are the pride of Indian cinema. Goosebumps every time you pick such powerful stories'. A fan commented, 'blastar @kesarichaptar2 blockbuster historic' while another posted, 'Hats off to the Dedication'.

About Kesari 2

In the courtroom drama, Akshay embodies the role of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer fighting against the British Empire for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The film will delve into an unexplored chapter of history, shedding light on Sankaran's determination as he challenges the British Empire in a legal battle. The trailer of the film which was released last week, shows Akshay getting embroiled in a legal battle with Madhavan, who plays lawyer Neville Mckinley defending the Crown. The trailer also introduces Ananya, a lawyer who is studying law in the UK.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on the book, The Case That Shook the Empire, by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It is set to hit the theaters on April 18.