Akshay Kumar fans say 'Content Kumar is back' with Kesari Chapter 2 trailer, praise powerhouse clash with R Madhavan

Akshay Kumar is back with Kesari Chapter 2 and the fans are jumping with excitement. The trailer hit the internet today and has created a storm with fans flooding the social media with raving reviews. The trailer of the historical drama, which also features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, shows an intense courtroom battle that revisits the ordeal and trauma of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 will hit the theaters on April 18

Kesari Chapter 2, a sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Kesari, is based on the book, The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film centres on the life of C Sankaran Nair, a barrister who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth behind the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay plays Sankaran and his portrayal has impressed the social media already.

‘Content Kumar is Back’

Akshay posted the trailer on his social media handles today giving fans goosebumps. The users also marvelled at the performances by Madhavan and Ananya. One user wrote, 'The most common thing everyone will say after watching this trailer - goosebumps guaranteed'. Another one commented, 'Content Kumar us back'.

One comment read, 'This is how a trailer should look for such an intense movie. Fabulous KesariChapter2. Hopefully, the real actor inside Akshay Kumar will show up properly in the movie. And Madhavan looks brilliant as usual with his sheer presence. Eagerly waiting for the movie.' Another fan wrote, 'The massive comeback film for Akshay....plus two powerhouse of actors are together in this movie.'

The comments kept pouring in. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, 'The empire is shrinking. This last bit is enough to make the theatre crazy!, while another added, 'That Village Footage & bgm!'. Fans also complimented on Akshay's look in the film. A user said, 'AK’s new look is so intense and impactful. Can’t wait for this one!

Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

The trailer of the film was released in the presence of the film team in Delhi. In the courtroom drama, Akshay embodies the role of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer from the era fighting against the British Empire for the massacre. The trailer commences with moments of how the massacre unfolded and had a ripple effect in India. Akshay is seen embroiled in a legal battle with Madhavan, who plays lawyer Neville Mckinley defending the Crown. The trailer also introduces Ananya, who is studying law in the UK. The film is set to hit the theaters on April 18.