Akshay Kumar watches from his car as Saudi fan recreates scene from Hera Pheri sequel. Watch video

Akshay Kumar was left impressed as a fan recreated a popular scene from his Hera Pheri sequel in Jeddah. The actor is in Saudi Arabia for the second instalment of the Red Sea Film Festival. On Sunday, he shared a video on social media that showed how happy fans interacted with him on the streets of Jeddah. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says if he could ‘have only one blessing in life’, it could be…)

The video began with a man in a traditional white outfit, posing like Akshay from Phir Hera Pheri. He suddenly remembered that he could wear his sunglasses as well for full effect and and he pull them out of his pocket. He posed in front Akshay's car as the actor and his companion laughed. The fan then broke character and told Akshay how much he loved him. A couple others clicked selfies with Akshay too as a photographer shot them together.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote in a tweet, “Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all.”

Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all. @RedSeaFilm pic.twitter.com/UabutUx0sJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2022

Recently, Akshay confirmed at the Hindustan Times Leadership 2022 Summit that he will not be part of Hera Pheri 3. “Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said.

Akshay Kumar at the Red Sea Film Festival.(AFP)

Akshay was the latest Bollywood film personality to join the festival. On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture of him standing in front of a plane. "And here I am, Jeddah, for the Red Sea International Film Festival. Look forward to some interesting movie talk! #RedSeaIFF22," he wrote.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra joined the opening ceremony on Thursday, while Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor attended the second day of the fest. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are also expected to join the fest soon. Both Shah Rukh and Ranbir are among those honoured at the fest.

Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu, that didn't perform well at the box office. He also has a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero.

