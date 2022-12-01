Akshay Kumar says if he could ‘have only one blessing in life’, it could be…

Akshay Kumar has revealed the 'one blessing' he needs in life and it has everything to do with his health and fitness. In his latest social media post, the actor reveals that he hopes to be fit ‘at any age’. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says it ‘hurts’ him to see Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet)

Akshay shared a picture of himself reading a book late Wednesday. The book he held in his hands was Fit @ Any Age: A Practitioner’s Guide by former Air Marshal PV Iyer. Akshay shared the picture and wrote on Instagram, "If I could have only one blessing in life, it would be ‘fit at any age’. Former Air Marshal PV Iyer’s book is titled just that. What an inspiration at 92 years of age, Sir! Hope to learn so much from your book."

A glimpse of Akshay Kumar's post.

A known fitness and health enthusiast, Akshay starts her mornings with a rigorous fitness regime. Last month, he shared a video of his workout session and left fans wondering if he really is a 55-year-old man.

Akshay churns out many releases each year in the Hindi film industry. This year, he had five releases. Films released in the first half - Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan had a rather dull response.

The thriller Cuttputlli premiered online, and Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu had a theatrical release - both films received better critical appreciation.

Akshay has some interesting projects lined up for release next. These include the family entertainer film Selfiee which also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, and Emraan Hashmi. The film will release in February 2023.

He will also team up with Tiger Shroff for their next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The sequel of his film OMG Oh My God is also slated for a release soon. He is also set to be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru alongside Radhika Madan in his kitty.

