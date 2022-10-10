Filmfare Awards South 2022 full list of winners: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa win big

Suriya’s National award-winning film Soorarai Pottru and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise were the biggest winners at the Filmfare Awards 2022 South on Sunday. While both Suriya and Allu Arjun bagged the best actor award for their performances, Sai Pallavi and Lijo Mol Jose walked away with best actor (female) awards for their performances in Love Story and Jai Bhim, respectively. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill walks the red carpet in saree, fans can't take eyes off her. Watch

Soorarai Pottru, based on the life of Air Deccan founder, bagged a total of seven awards which also includes best director for Sudha Kongara. Suriya’s Jai Bhim won the best film award. Allu Arjun’s Pusha: The Rise, on the other hand, bagged six awards including best director for Sukumar. Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo got three awards.

Here is the full list of the winners at the Filmfare Awards South 2022:

Telugu

Best Actor (Male) - Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Sai Pallavi (Love Story)

Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1

Best Director - Sukumar Bandreddi (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Murali Sharma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Tabu (Ala Vaikunthapurramulo)

Best Lyrics - Seetarama Sastry - Life Of Ram (Jaanu)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sid Sriram - Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Indravathi Chauhan - Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

Best Choreography - Sekhar Master - Ramuloo Ramulaa (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Cinematography - Miroslaw Kuba Brozek (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

Best Debut Male - Panja Vaisshnav Tej (Uppena)

Best Debut Female - Krithi Shetty (Uppena)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Allu Aravind

Tamil

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Lijomol Jose (Jai Bhim)

Best Film - Jai Bhim

Best Director - Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Pasupathy (Sarpatta Parambarai)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Urvashi (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Music Album - G V Prakash Kumar (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Christin Jos And Govind Vasantha- Aagasam (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Dhee- Kaattu Payale (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Choreography - Dinesh Kumar - Vaathi Coming (Master)

Best Cinematography - Niketh Bommireddy (Soorarai Pottru)

Kannada

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Dhananjay (Badava Rascal)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Yagna Shetty (Act 1978)

Best Film - Act 1978

Best Director - Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - B. Suresha (Act 1978)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Umashree (Rathnan Prapancha)

Best Music Album - Vasuki Vaibhav (Badava Rascal)

Best Lyrics - Jayanth Kaikini- Teladu Mugile (Act 1978)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Raghu Dixit- Maley Maley Maleye (Ninna Sanihake)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Anuradha Bhat- Dheera Sammohagaara (Bicchugatti)

Best Cinematography - Shreesha Kuduvalli (Rathnan Prapancha)

Best Choreography - Jani Master - Feel The Power (Yuvarathnaa)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Puneeth Rajkumar

Malayalam

Best Actor (Male) - Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actor (Female) - Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Film - Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Director - Senna Hegde (Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Joju George (Nayattu)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Gowri Nandha (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Music - M. Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujatayum)

Best Lyrics - Rafeeq Ahmed - Ariyathariyathe (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Shahabaz Aman - Akashamayavale (Vellam)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - K.S Chithra- Theerame (Malik)

