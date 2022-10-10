Shehnaaz Gill walks the red carpet in saree, fans can't take eyes off her. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill attended an awards night on Sunday and was spotted in a saree. The actor walked the red carpet in a silver-golden saree with her hair tied in a bun complete with a gajra. She completed her look with traditional necklaces and bangles. Her fans loved her look and couldn't stop praising her. Also read: Malaika Arora shows dance moves on ramp, fans compare her to Shehnaaz Gill

As a paparazzo account shared a video from the Filmfare Awards South on Instagram, fans of Shehnaaz flooded the comments section with appreciation. A fan wrote, “Wow she's so beautiful yaar omg just cant take off my eyes.” Another wrote, "Damn she is looking beautiful in saree." One more fan said, “Looking so beautiful sana you are looking gorgeous super cute... Love you sana.” Yet another comment read, “Beautiful in traditional South saree.”

Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's film Honsla Rakh and a few music videos. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge among others. The film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the title was changed to the new one.

She recently confirmed that she has around 4-5 films in pipeline. Last month, when a paparazzo asked her about the release date of her Bollywood film, Shehnaaz replied, “, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films lined up).”

Shehnaaz is occasionally spotted at parties and film events. She also made her ramp debut this year by turning a bride in red. She was a hit among her fans as she grooved to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's songs on the ramp.

