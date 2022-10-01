Malaika Arora shows some serious dance moves on fashion week ramp, fans compare her to Shehnaaz Gill. Watch

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular showstoppers at fashion weeks. On Friday, the reality TV judge took her ramp walk a notch higher as she grooved to a song with some interesting expressions. Some of her fans also compared her to Shehnaaz Gill, who made news, when she grooved on ramp in her debut fashion show. Also read: Malaika Arora raises temperature in Georgia at casino launch, grooves to Munni Badnaam

Malaika walked the ramp for designer Gopi Vaid in a yellow lehenga. She also wore matching bangles and a tika, with her hair tied in a bun. She showed some impressive dance moves and expressions as she was joined by models on the ramp.

As a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of her appearance, a fan commented, “I love every facial expressions she made in this video.” Comparing her to Shehnaaz Gill, a viewer wrote, “Shehnaaz ka dekh kar ab sab ramp par naachenge (Now all will dance on the ramp after watching Shehnaaz)." Another said, "All TV and Bollywood try to become Shehnaaz Gill, but Shehnaaz Gill is only one, and she is a lioness.”

In June this year, Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame made her ramp debut at a fashion show in Ahmedabad. She dressed as a bride in a red lehenga and danced to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song Akhiyan De Samne. Her video was a hit on the internet.

Malaika meanwhile, continues to remain busy with her multiple work commitments. She recently flew to Georgia for the launch of a casino, where she made a statement in a strapless gown. She also grooved to her song Munni Badnaam Hui at the event.

Malaika was last seen on TV as one of the judges on India's Best Dancer. She is known for her many hit dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hoth Rasiley.

