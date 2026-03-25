Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations continue with her ‘best mamas’, actor opens up on ‘challenging few weeks’

Actor Alia Bhatt is clearly in no mood to wrap up her birthday celebrations just yet. This time, her padel gang swooped in to keep the party going, adding yet another chapter to the celebrations. Sharing a peek into the intimate get-together on social media, Alia paired the cheerful moments with a heartfelt note. Alia Bhatt turned 33 on March 15.

The actor expressed gratitude for her tribe of women for being there as she navigates Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)-related focus challenges.

Alia Bhatt’s extended birthday celebrations On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share glimpses from her extended birthday celebrations, this time with her “best mamas” and her padel gang. It was when she went to play pickleball.

Alia posted the pictures with a caption that read, “birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel.”

“The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd) but this morning was just everything… Also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) Feeling very grateful,” Alia added.

One image shows Alia leaning forward with a bright smile, cutting into a pastel-coloured cake placed on a glass table. The cake has soft rainbow layers and is decorated with light, fluffy frosting on top. She was seen dressed casually in a dark oversized sweatshirt and a pink-and-lavender baseball cap, with her hair left loose.

In one close-up selfie, Alia is seen inside a car, smiling softly while tipping the brim of her cap that reads “In My Padel Era”. In one image, Alia is seen posing with the whole group.