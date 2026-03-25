Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations continue with her ‘best mamas’, actor opens up on ‘challenging few weeks’
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share glimpses from her extended birthday celebrations, this time with her “best mamas” and her padel gang.
Actor Alia Bhatt is clearly in no mood to wrap up her birthday celebrations just yet. This time, her padel gang swooped in to keep the party going, adding yet another chapter to the celebrations. Sharing a peek into the intimate get-together on social media, Alia paired the cheerful moments with a heartfelt note.
The actor expressed gratitude for her tribe of women for being there as she navigates Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)-related focus challenges.
Alia Bhatt’s extended birthday celebrations
On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share glimpses from her extended birthday celebrations, this time with her “best mamas” and her padel gang. It was when she went to play pickleball.
Alia posted the pictures with a caption that read, “birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel.”
“The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd) but this morning was just everything… Also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) Feeling very grateful,” Alia added.
One image shows Alia leaning forward with a bright smile, cutting into a pastel-coloured cake placed on a glass table. The cake has soft rainbow layers and is decorated with light, fluffy frosting on top. She was seen dressed casually in a dark oversized sweatshirt and a pink-and-lavender baseball cap, with her hair left loose.
In one close-up selfie, Alia is seen inside a car, smiling softly while tipping the brim of her cap that reads “In My Padel Era”. In one image, Alia is seen posing with the whole group.
Social media users were delighted to catch a glimpse of the birthday celebrations, quickly flooding the comments section with messages of excitement. One mentioned, “Cutie”, with another writing, “Beautiful mamaa.” “Women showing up for women always,” one wrote, with one comment reading, “Endlessly celebrating you.”
Alia turned 33 on March 15. The actor had jetted off to Hong Kong with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha for a quiet getaway. Earlier this month, Alia posted a bunch of photos to give fans a glimpse of their brief trip. In the first photo, Alia, wearing a black outfit, smiled as Ranbir Kapoor kissed her cheek. The next photo showed Alia, Ranbir, and Raha seemingly inside Hong Kong Disneyland.
Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects
Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.
Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, also releasing on April 17.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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