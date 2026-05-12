Amitabh Bachchan is getting sleepless nights due to work, reveals his hack to fix it

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan often shares personal reflections, life lessons and late-night thoughts with fans through his blog. In his latest post, the actor opened up about struggling with sleepless nights because of work commitments and revealed the calming ritual he turns to during such hours. Calling it the “best cure for the soul”, Amitabh shared how listening to soft classical music helps him find peace and eventually drift into sleep. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan asks his security to behave well with fans who come to meet outside Jalsa: ‘Janta janardhan hoti hai’) Amitabh Bachchan talks about having sleepless nights because of work.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his remedy for sleepless nights On Tuesday at 4:14 am, Amitabh took to his blog and spoke candidly about staying awake through the night due to work. Reflecting on his routine, the actor admitted that work often takes priority over sleep, despite medical advice suggesting otherwise.

He wrote, “No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why because, work is more important than sleep... medical says it’s not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... so what does one do? As I work, I am glued to the Ef Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! there is no better cure for the soul than this.”

The actor further reflected on the emotional connection he feels with music and how it helps him feel calm during restless nights.

He added, “It is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty... that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence... I feel... so it strums the strings within... put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the world, are the universal commonness of mankind... respect it and it shall respect you.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sequel to the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the film. He recently shared pictures from the sets with Kamal Haasan and expressed happiness about collaborating with him again. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first instalment released in 2024 and emerged as a major box office success, earning over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. The film also starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While Prabhas will return for the sequel, Deepika is reportedly no longer part of the project.

Apart from this, Amitabh also has the courtroom drama Section 84 in the pipeline. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. While filming has been completed, the makers are yet to announce the release date.