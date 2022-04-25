Anil Kapoor doesn't read reviews, throws assistant's phone for offending him. Watch fun video

Anil Kapoor has featured in a new television commercial for a rental car company. The fun ad shows Anil with an altar ego, putting on airs being a Bollywood celebrity and not doing anything that gives him stress. The actor is seen showing off while working out and throwing his assistant's cellphone in water for being told about the performance of his film. Also read: Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Nobody is anyone’s fan in our house

The ad features Anil getting ready in his room while screaming, “I am on top of the world.” He asks his assistant about how he is looking and gets showered with several praises. The actor claims that he is not just young but ‘uber young’ and says, ‘People ask, ‘Anil, kya karte ho? Galat sawaal. Pucho, ‘kya nahi karte ho? (Anil, what do you do? This is a wrong question. Ask me what is there that I don't do?)'"

He even shows his special centre-splitting goggles from his film Welcome as he hears a script and makes it clear that he doesn't do morning shoots. He adds, “I also don't read reviews.” As his assistant hands him over a cellphone to have a look at his film's first reviews, he throws it into an aquarium.

The actor, who is known for his dedication towards fitness in real life, further adds, “I don't do workouts that don't workout for me," and is seen showing off while doing a light workout. “Basically, whatever gives me stress, I skip it,” he says, and then goes on to take his rental car.

Fans of the actor loved the video. A fan mentioned, “That Majnu's opening glasses' move.” Another fan said, “The same sunglass from Welcome movie. I love it - You in this video so young and awww speechless happy .. made my Monday my alway young AK.” One more commented, “Your swag man.”

Anil will now be seen in his Netflix film, Thar, also starring his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor lined up for release.

