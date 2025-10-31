Anupam Kher meets Satish Shah’s widow Madhu, reveals heartbreaking information about her memory loss

Actor Anupam Kher visited Satish Shah’s widow, Madhu, soon after returning from Switzerland and described the meeting as an emotional and heartbreaking experience. Sharing details about her health condition, Anupam revealed that Madhu’s memory fades in phases – at times she’s aware that her husband is gone, and at other moments, that reality slips away. Anupam Kher worked with Satish Shah on several films including Judwaa and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Anupam meets Satish Shah’s widow

On Friday, Anupam took to Instagram to share a video in which he opened up about his meeting with Madhu and reflected on the moments that left him heartbroken.

In the caption, written in Hindi, Anupam confessed that he felt nervous before meeting Madhu. He shared that while he knew she was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, he was unsure of what she remembered and what she didn’t or whether he should even mention Satish during their conversation. Anupam added that before leaving, he promised Madhu he would continue visiting her.

In the video, Anupam said, “Madhu first recognised me and said ‘thank you for coming’. And then she lost her memories.. Woh phases mein aata hai (it comes in phases). And then she said how are you because I didn’t want to talk about the death of Satish. Mujhe samjh nahi aa raha tha ke main us topic pe baat karun toh kaise karun (I didn’t know how to bring that up). I didn’t know whether it would trigger her memory and then she will feel sad, bad, and miserable.”

Anupam shared that Madhu also asked him about his wife Kirron Kher, and then the memory of Satish’s death came back to her.

“For a flicker of a second, she said chala gaya (he has gone). At that moment she said she had tears in her eyes and then again she lost that memory and then she said lots of things… I have videos with her which I made with permission of her sister. We sang songs together because she is fond of singing, and then she asked me to come over again to eat food made by her,” Anupam revealed.

Anupam shares videos of Madhu

The video also features a brief clip showing Anupam engaged in a conversation with Madhu. In the clip, Madhu is seen praising Kirron and her collection of sarees.

At one point, Anupam said, “Kirron often tells me that Madhu is very pretty. Satish was lucky to have Madhu as his wife.” To this, Madhu said, “I don’t mind that.”

Anupam shared that he tried to steady himself by reminding his heart that Madhu’s memory isn’t what it used to be. “I felt selfish and very bad for thinking ke woh uss dukh ka ehsaas nahi kar rahi hain,” he admitted.

What made Anupam break down

The actor admitted that he broke down after hearing what Madhu said to him as he was about to leave her house.

“Jab main jaane laga toh woh mujhse boli ke aap aana agli baar khana khaane, but but he may not be there (When I was about to leave, she said I should come again to eat the food made by her)... I somehow held my tears but when I came out of the house I couldn’t control,” Anupam said, adding that people should take care of their “parents, siblings and friends”. “Life is fragile… Don’t have regrets later on,” he ended.

Satish Shah dies at 74

Satish Shah passed away on October 25 after collapsing at his Mumbai residence during lunch. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors could not revive him. He underwent a kidney transplant 2-3 months back, and was struggling with his health for the past few months. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of Roshesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, revealed that Satish passed away due to a heart attack not kidney failure. He said, "I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack."

His funeral was held in Mumbai on Sunday. On Monday, friends and family gathered to pay their last respects to the late actor Satish Shah at a prayer meet.