Anushka Ranjan on rumours of her wedding with Aditya Seal: When things are concrete, will comment

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met each other four years back at an event hosted by the latter’s family. A while later, the duo began dating. And now, rumour mill are buzzing with reports that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on November 21.

Talking about it, she tells us, “It took me by surprise to see that article. But, of course, when things are concrete, we would like to comment.”

Ranjan and Seal have been capturing the attention of netizens with their mushy social media posts. She believes that knowing Seal has changed her life for the better. “It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today,” she shares.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 web show, Fittrat, says that she is “not at all” bothered with her personal life making headlines. She remarks, “My work, friends, family and relationships make me ‘me’. I am not defined by one thing and so, it is fine if people speak about any aspect. As long as it is positive, I am okay with that.”

Despite not much work happening in the past few months, Ranjan remains unfazed as out of sight does not amount to being out of the audience’s mind. “Sometimes, you are bound to worry about what’s next but that happened even during pre-Covid-19 times. During the on-going pandemic, I think that it is selfish and ungrateful to worry about these things while the world is suffering,” she ends.